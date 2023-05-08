ABPA Opposes Texas Senate Bill 1083

On May 5, 2023, the Auto Body Parts Association (ABPA) submitted opposition to Texas Senate Bill 1083, which it believes will adversely affect Texas drivers as it would establish a 36-month restriction against the use of alternative parts including aftermarket, recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

“The ABPA is against any repair procedure that encourages monopolistic behavior that would solely benefit the OEM manufacturer as this would further burden the consumer,” the ABPA stated. “Based on the language of the bill, Texas vehicle owners will be given the false impression that alternative parts are inferior and unsafe compared to car company parts.”

To view a copy of the ABPA’s letter opposing the bill, click here.

To read the text of the bill, click here.

For more information on the ABPA, visit autobpa.com.