ABPA Opposes Texas Senate Bill 1083

Legislation

ABPA Opposes Texas Crash Parts Bill

The ABPA believes Texas Senate Bill 1083 will adversely affect Texas drivers as it would establish a 36-month restriction against the use of alternative parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

On May 5, 2023, the Auto Body Parts Association (ABPA) submitted opposition to Texas Senate Bill 1083, which it believes will adversely affect Texas drivers as it would establish a 36-month restriction against the use of alternative parts including aftermarket, recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

“The ABPA is against any repair procedure that encourages monopolistic behavior that would solely benefit the OEM manufacturer as this would further burden the consumer,” the ABPA stated. “Based on the language of the bill, Texas vehicle owners will be given the false impression that alternative parts are inferior and unsafe compared to car company parts.”

To view a copy of the ABPA’s letter opposing the bill, click here.

To read the text of the bill, click here.

For more information on the ABPA, visit autobpa.com.

