Connect with us

Legislation

ABPA Opposes Washington Alternative Parts Bill

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

On Feb. 5, 2021, the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) submitted opposition to Washington House Bill 1428 – a bill that would establish a restriction against the use of alternative parts including aftermarket, recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The letter the ABPA wrote to the Washington House of Representatives is as follows:

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) respectfully opposes the current language within HB 1428 which is scheduled for a virtual hearing before the House Consumer Protection and Business Committee on Monday, February 8 at 1:30 p.m. PST. As currently written, HB 1428 would establish a restriction against the use of alternative parts including aftermarket,
recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

Who We Are – With more than 160 member companies, the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) occupies over 400 distinctive locations including collision parts distribution centers, manufacturing facilities and parts recycling plants. ABPA’s members are responsible for distributing more than 80% of the independently produced aftermarket crash replacement parts sold to the collision repair trade. The ABPA represents many of our members who have a presence in Washington including LKQ Corp., A Star Distributing, KSI Trading Corp., GP Automotive Parts, Diamond Standard Parts, Meyer Distributing and Performance Radiator.

Why We Oppose HB 1428
The ABPA is against any repair procedure that encourages monopolistic behavior that would solely benefit the OEM manufacturer as this would further burden the consumer.

Advertisement

HB 1428 would not achieve its goal as consumers would be adversely affected should they be limited to having their vehicles repaired only with car company branded parts as stated in OEM repair procedures.

Consumers will be paying more out of their wallets. Without the presence of aftermarket parts, the car companies have no incentive to keep their pricing in check without competition. Studies have shown that by just having an aftermarket part available in the marketplace, the car companies will lower their list pricing by as much as 8%, if not more. Furthermore, aftermarket parts are typically priced anywhere between 25-60% less than the car company branded parts.

The car companies and other proponents of these self-serving repair procedures will often cite safety concerns with aftermarket parts. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the federal agency that oversees transportation matters, has concluded that aftermarket parts are cosmetic in nature and do not affect vehicle safety. The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety (IIHS) has come to similar conclusions on the safety of aftermarket parts after years of crash testing. They have also stated that the only major difference between aftermarket parts and car company parts is the high price variance. Meanwhile, the car companies have been under scrutiny over the past few years with the increased amount of safety recalls they have had to administer due to the faultiness of their own parts.

Advertisement

Best Regards,

Edward Salamy
Executive Director
Automotive Body Parts Association

Advertisement
In this article:, , ,
Click to comment

Legislation: AASP/MA Meets with Legislators on ADALB Reform Bill

Legislation: ABPA Joins California Coalition Opposing Product Liability Bill

Legislation: U.S. House Unveils ‘Moving Forward Act’

Legislation: U.S. House Committee Holds Hearing on PPP Challenges

Advertisement

on

ABPA Opposes Washington Alternative Parts Bill

on

U.S. Congress Passes Economic Relief Legislation

on

U.S. House Passes National Apprenticeship Act of 2020

on

ASA Urges Shops to Contact Congress About New COVID-19 Relief
Connect with us

Recent Posts

Legislation: ABPA Opposes Washington Alternative Parts Bill

Products: Autel Releases TCP Subscription Cards for MaxiSYS Products

Shop Operations: Health Lessons Learned from 2020

News: Baker’s Collision Repair Specialists Recognized by Ohio EPA

News: DEG Welcomes KABA as Newest Gold Level Sponsor
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

De Beer Refinish

De Beer Refinish
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect