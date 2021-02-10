ABPA Opposes Washington Alternative Parts Bill

On Feb. 5, 2021, the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) submitted opposition to Washington House Bill 1428 – a bill that would establish a restriction against the use of alternative parts including aftermarket, recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

The letter the ABPA wrote to the Washington House of Representatives is as follows:

The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) respectfully opposes the current language within HB 1428 which is scheduled for a virtual hearing before the House Consumer Protection and Business Committee on Monday, February 8 at 1:30 p.m. PST. As currently written, HB 1428 would establish a restriction against the use of alternative parts including aftermarket,

recycled, remanufactured and refurbished parts when OEM repair procedures are mandated.

Who We Are – With more than 160 member companies, the Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) occupies over 400 distinctive locations including collision parts distribution centers, manufacturing facilities and parts recycling plants. ABPA’s members are responsible for distributing more than 80% of the independently produced aftermarket crash replacement parts sold to the collision repair trade. The ABPA represents many of our members who have a presence in Washington including LKQ Corp., A Star Distributing, KSI Trading Corp., GP Automotive Parts, Diamond Standard Parts, Meyer Distributing and Performance Radiator.

Why We Oppose HB 1428

The ABPA is against any repair procedure that encourages monopolistic behavior that would solely benefit the OEM manufacturer as this would further burden the consumer.