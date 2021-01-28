ABRA Adds Four New Shops to Network

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced it has added four new shops to its network: ABRA Woodstock (Ga.), ABRA Billings (Mont.), ABRA Duluth (Minn.) and ABRA North Liberty (Iowa).

Click Here to Read More

ABRA states that it has been able to support its communities with the essential services it provides, despite the many challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. Franchisees within the network have continued to invest in additional capacity, bringing more value to their customers.

“I am deeply proud of our ABRA facilities, who have been able to adapt on the fly to the changing demands of our industry,” said Mark Wahlin, vice president, Franchise Development & Operations, ABRA. “The team has seamlessly enhanced its repair processes to include increased sanitization on key touchpoints and has found ways to safely perform estimates – all to maintain a positive customer experience.”

From South Carolina to Minnesota, ABRA facilities across the country have pushed themselves to enhance their service offerings, find new areas of opportunities, expand their market reach and participate in additional training.

“Our owners’ commitment to exceptional customer satisfaction extends beyond the repair as they are actively involved in their communities,” said Wahlin. “Seeing our franchisees host food drives and giving back to causes close to their customers during a challenging year for most shows why ABRA has been in the business for over three decades.”

ABRA facilities throughout the country also took time to give back to the communities they serve in 2020. ABRA St. Cloud in Minnesota used its mobile glass vehicle for Meals on Wheels deliveries to support seniors in need. Facilities also gave back to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation through fundraising initiatives throughout the year.