Abra Auto Body Duluth Sponsors Technical College Uniforms

Abra Auto Body Duluth, a locally owned and operated collision repair facility located in Duluth, Minn., has provided and sponsored uniforms for technical college students in the community.

The donation was made possible by partnering with other organizations including the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) and the Cintas Corporation.

Among the uniform recipients were Lake Superior College and St. Cloud Technical Community College students who are currently enrolled in the auto body technology program. Abra Auto Body Duluth supplied the uniforms for Lake Superior College and Abra Auto Body St. Cloud supplied the uniforms for St. Cloud Technical Community College. This sponsorship will ensure that all students have the proper repair uniform to wear during class.

Abra takes pride in working with and helping future team members in the auto body industry. In addition, partnering with the local schools provides the students with incredible career opportunities. By building this connection, two of the Lake Superior College students who received repair uniforms are now employed by Abra Duluth.

As all industries continue to see record-high levels of staffing shortages, these opportunities represent crucial moments to teach the younger generation about the trade industry and the possibilities tied to it.

Danyell Wendland, operations director for Abra Auto Body & Glass in Duluth, Elk River, Princeton and St, Cloud, Minn., was the leader behind this decision and is proud to give back to the community and foster new connections.

“Connecting with these students is truly invaluable,” said Wendland. “After over 26 years in the industry, I recognize the importance of reminding the next generation that there is not just one path to success. The trade industry represents one of many paths, and I could not be more grateful for having selected it.”

Abra is optimistic about future sponsorship opportunities and hopes to remain heavily involved in the community.

For more information, visit abraauto.com.