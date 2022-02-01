ABRA Brookings Opens in South Dakota

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in South Dakota with the opening of ABRA Brookings in the city of Brookings.

Formerly known as Mr. V’s Professional Body Shop, this facility and team have been a part of the Brookings community for over 20 years. New owners Chet Lockwood, Doug Sharp and Mike Brown are happy to keep the locally owned operations going forward, as their experiences are rooted in their family-owned dealership centers.

“We have an incredible team in Brookings, managed by the talented Kyle Lobien,” said Sharp. “As an owner of another South Dakota facility, I know how important it is to have an expert team supporting the community we serve, and we are all excited to showcase the professional repair capabilities or ABRA Brookings.”