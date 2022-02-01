Associations: CIECA to Hold Webinar on Information Privacy
ABRA Brookings Opens in South Dakota
ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in South Dakota with the opening of ABRA Brookings in the city of Brookings.
Formerly known as Mr. V’s Professional Body Shop, this facility and team have been a part of the Brookings community for over 20 years. New owners Chet Lockwood, Doug Sharp and Mike Brown are happy to keep the locally owned operations going forward, as their experiences are rooted in their family-owned dealership centers.
“We have an incredible team in Brookings, managed by the talented Kyle Lobien,” said Sharp. “As an owner of another South Dakota facility, I know how important it is to have an expert team supporting the community we serve, and we are all excited to showcase the professional repair capabilities or ABRA Brookings.”
ABRA Brookings is a 12,000-square-foot facility equipped with the industry’s latest tools to provide the highest level of excellence in repair quality. The facility also has I-CAR Gold status, an achievement that requires significant investment and training into a store’s operation to ensure that repairs of all makes and models are done correctly.
“Many of our ABRA facilities have been longstanding local operators within their communities who prioritize the customer’s repair experience,” said Mark Wahlin, vice president of Franchise Development and Operations ABRA. “That’s why we are thrilled to grow with local owners who care about their repair quality and can uphold the ABRA brand reputation.”