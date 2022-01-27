ABRA Fort Collins Opens in Colorado

Click Here to Read More

Long-time dealership owner Warren Yoder expanded his operations with the opening of ABRA Fort Collins. Yoder worked for the dealership in every department and moved up to become the general manager of Weld County Garage and, in 2012, purchased the company from his father, Lee Yoder, and his two partners.

“My family has a longstanding history in the automotive industry and extending our services to include collision repair was a natural next step to provide a full suite of services to our valued customers,” said Yoder. “The original dealership was established in 1908, and I am honored to continue that legacy while building another with our collision repair operations.”