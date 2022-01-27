News: Top 5 Stories of the Week
Consolidators
ABRA Fort Collins Opens in Colorado
ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in Colorado with the opening of ABRA Fort Collins.
Long-time dealership owner Warren Yoder expanded his operations with the opening of ABRA Fort Collins. Yoder worked for the dealership in every department and moved up to become the general manager of Weld County Garage and, in 2012, purchased the company from his father, Lee Yoder, and his two partners.
“My family has a longstanding history in the automotive industry and extending our services to include collision repair was a natural next step to provide a full suite of services to our valued customers,” said Yoder. “The original dealership was established in 1908, and I am honored to continue that legacy while building another with our collision repair operations.”
ABRA Fort Collins is a 20,000-square-foot facility equipped with all the tools and equipment to meet the rapidly changing needs of the industry. The facility has achieved I-CAR Gold status and operates under the management of Micah Elsom, a longtime collision repair expert.
“We aim to provide our network of owners the resources needed to stay up-to-date with vehicles, as automotive technology keeps advancing,” said Mark Wahlin, vice president of Franchise Development and Operations for ABRA. “This helps provide local owners the tools to succeed, while they can continue supporting the communities they love.”