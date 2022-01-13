 ABRA Mandan Opens in North Dakota
BodyShop Business

on

on

Maaco Owners Honored with Terry Taylor Award

on

Service King Opens New Location in Deer Park, Ill.

on

1Collision Adds Regional Manager for Western U.S.
Collision Repair Industry: The Future (VIDEO)

Pro Spot Highlights Rivet and Bonding Station at SEMA (VIDEO)

Ryan Swanson of Pro Spot discusses Pro Spot's all-new rivet and bonding station.

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Street & Strip Performance (VIDEO)

In Episode 4, the Auto Pros talk with Drew Tarr, owner of Street & Strip Performance in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

Consolidators

ABRA Mandan Opens in North Dakota

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

ABRA Auto Body Repair of America announced its expansion in North Dakota with the opening of ABRA Mandan in Mandan, N.D.

Jeremy and Matt Buller, owners of ABRA Mandan and ABRA Bismarck

This is the second collision repair facility for brothers Jeremy and Matt Buller, who also own ABRA Bismarck. Jeremy has been in the industry since 2003, and Matt followed in his brother’s footsteps shortly thereafter.

“We have a lot of fun at our facility and that energy definitely extends to our customers, who appreciate the level of service we provide,” said Matt Buller. “It’s exciting to add another location to our operations, and we are proud to be serving the Mandan community and hope they appreciate our high level of repair expertise.”

ABRA Mandan is a 11,000-square-foot facility that has achieved I-CAR Gold status, the industry’s highest level of role-relevant training achievement in the industry. I-CAR has raised the bar in curriculum, recognition requirements and systems enhancements to meet the rapidly changing needs of the industry, so earning this level of accreditation validates a repairer’s capabilities.

“We are thrilled to see these hardworking owners expand their footprint to serve more of the North Dakota region,” said Mark Wahlin, vice president of Franchise Development and Operations for ABRA. “Several of our facilities, like ABRA Mandan, are family-owned and operated, so we know the communities they serve appreciate the level of service they get at these facilities.”

Jeremy and Matt Buller are deeply committed to supporting the communities they serve, hosting charity car shows, giving back to their customers and supporting important causes. The team looks forward to extending their initiatives to support Mandan.

