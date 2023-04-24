 Abra Owner Powers Business with Solar Energy

Abra Owner Powers Business with Solar Energy

At Abra Auto Body locations around the country, facility owners are turning to solar power to decrease their environmental footprint and grow their bottom line.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

At Abra Auto Body locations around the country, facility owners are turning to solar power to decrease their environmental footprint and grow their bottom line.

In 2022, Tyler Morris, manager of Abra Auto Body in Ellensburg, Wash., added solar panels to the roof of his family-owned facility to generate power for operations, limit their carbon footprint and reduce the dependency on fluctuating power prices. Their building’s roof provided an ideal location for the energy-generating panels.

Now, that investment is paying dividends in cost savings and environmental impact.

According to the Solar Energy Industry Association, energy accounts for nearly 20% of average commercial building expenses. By switching to solar, the building can lower their electricity bill by up to 40%, improving their margins and bottom line.

Commercial solar panel installations are eligible for a variety of federal and state incentives that lower the overall cost of going solar. The main federal incentive is the investment tax credit (ITC), a credit for 30% of the total system cost. The owner is also allowed to depreciate the system under the five-year modified accelerated cost recovery system (MACRS), subject to certain conditions. Many states also have different incentives, including rebates, renewable energy credits and financing programs. To learn more about incentive programs and tax credits, visit seia.org.

Abra Auto Body Repair provides guidance and resources for its franchise members who are looking to make energy-efficient and waste-reduction improvements. These improvements include energy audits, process reviews, as well as tool and technology guidance to improve air quality, reduce waste and decrease energy costs.

For more information, visit ABRAauto.com.

Absolute Collision Center, an MSO in North Carolina, and IDS Automotive announced they have partnered with Aspire Trade High School in Huntersville, N.C., to develop a collision education center within the school.

Aspire Trade High School is an innovative, industry-specific trade school serving grades 9-12 that is a project of Aspire Carolinas Foundation Inc. The school is the only charter model of its kind in North Carolina featuring hands-on labs.

