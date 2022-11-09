ABRA Takes Part in R.E.D. Fridays to Celebrate Veterans in Network

ABRA announced it is taking part in R.E.D Fridays to support veterans. ABRA has a longstanding history of supporting the nation’s veterans and active-duty military, with many franchise owners and employees who are veterans themselves.

R.E.D Fridays began to have those back home wear an article of red clothing to “Remember Everyone Deployed.” Last year, ABRA Wisconsin Rapids, owned by Allen Taylor, brought the movement to the attention of the entire ABRA network of owners, as it is a growing initiative around the country. The ABRA Wisconsin Rapids team is proud to have retired service men and women make up their team, with both owners being veterans themselves. This year, the ABRA network of owners will all celebrate U.S. veterans by wearing red every Friday.

“R.E.D. Fridays are for remembering those serving and deployed, letting service men and women know they are not forgotten,” said Chris Dawson, collision and paint president, Driven Brands. “Our ABRA family is made up of many owners and employees who are proud veterans. This homegrown initiative is an amazing way for our ABRA network to band together and show their gratitude to those who have served.”