 Absolute Collision, IDS Automotive Partner with Aspire Trade School

Main Navigation

Advertisement
Social Connect
Resources
Our Brand Family
BodyShop Business
The information source for the collision repair industry.
News

Absolute Collision, IDS Automotive Partner with Aspire Trade School

Absolute Collision and IDS Automotive have partnered with Aspire Trade High School in Huntersville, N.C., to develop a collision education center within the school.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Absolute Collision Center, an MSO in North Carolina, and IDS Automotive announced they have partnered with Aspire Trade High School in Huntersville, N.C., to develop a collision education center within the school.

Related Articles

Aspire Trade High School is an innovative, industry-specific trade school serving grades 9-12 that is a project of Aspire Carolinas Foundation Inc. The school is the only charter model of its kind in North Carolina featuring hands-on labs.

At this rigorous academic school, students will have the ability to earn a diploma and a trade certificate during their four years.

“We are honored to provide the collision education classroom where students will spend four years learning the automotive trade from our top educators in the our industry,” Absolute Collision stated.

For more information on Aspire Trade High School, visit aspiretradehs.org.

For more information on Absolute Collision Center, visit absolutecollisioncenter.com.

For more information on IDS Automotive, visit idsautomotive.com.

You May Also Like

News

Consolidator Report

Consolidation news from the week of April 10.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Caliber Gifts Vehicle to Fallen Police Officer's Family

The Caliber family of brands, in partnership with GEICO, recently hosted an NABC Recycled Rides event to support the family of fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano.

Read more here.

CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchise List

Read Full Article

More News Posts
People on the Move

Recent personnel news that has appeared on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
ASE Offers Free Webinar on ADAS Calibration Tips

ASE will be hosting a free webinar for service technicians titled “ADAS Calibration Tips from a Pro” on Tuesday, April 18 at 4 p.m. EST.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
Autoshop Solutions Partners with BlueRecruit

Autoshop Solutions has partnered with BlueRecruit, a leader in recruiting, to help their customers find the right talent for their shops.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SUN Collision to Exhibit at Southeast Collision Conference

SUN Collision announced it will be exhibiting at the Southeast Collision Conference in booth no. 122 April 13-15 at the Meadow Event Park in Doswell, Va.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

Other Posts

Caliber Gifts Vehicle to Fallen Police Officer’s Family

The Caliber family of brands, in partnership with GEICO, recently hosted an NABC Recycled Rides event to support the family of fallen Dallas police officer Jacob Arellano.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
SEMA Launch Pad Premieres on Nationwide TV

The product-pitching contest will be featured on a nationwide television special premiering on April 15 on the History Channel.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
CARSTAR Makes Entrepreneur’s Fastest-Growing Franchise List

The 2023 ranking highlights the companies that saw the greatest franchise unit growth in the U.S. and Canada from July 2021 to July 2022

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers
General Motors Names BASF 2022 Supplier of the Year

GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements and providing innovative technologies at some of the highest quality in the automotive industry.

By BodyShop Business Staff Writers