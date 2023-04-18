Absolute Collision, IDS Automotive Partner with Aspire Trade School

Absolute Collision Center, an MSO in North Carolina, and IDS Automotive announced they have partnered with Aspire Trade High School in Huntersville, N.C., to develop a collision education center within the school.

Aspire Trade High School is an innovative, industry-specific trade school serving grades 9-12 that is a project of Aspire Carolinas Foundation Inc. The school is the only charter model of its kind in North Carolina featuring hands-on labs.

At this rigorous academic school, students will have the ability to earn a diploma and a trade certificate during their four years.

“We are honored to provide the collision education classroom where students will spend four years learning the automotive trade from our top educators in the our industry,” Absolute Collision stated.

