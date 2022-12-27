Associations: SEMA Releases Statement on Status of RPM Act
Accessing a Secure Gateway on a Stellantis/FCA Vehicle
Joe Keene shows how to access a secure gateway module on a Stellantis/FCA vehicle in order to perform any special tests or clear DTCs.
Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, explains how, since 2018, Stellantis/FCA vehicles have had a secure gateway module that needs to be accessed if you’re going to perform any special tests or clear DTCs. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.