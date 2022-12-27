 Accessing a Secure Gateway on a Stellantis/FCA Vehicle
Accessing a Secure Gateway on a Stellantis/FCA Vehicle

Handle Heavier Glass with Ease

Know Your Auto Body Shop's Breakeven Point, Part 3

Know Your Auto Body Shop's Breakeven Point, Part 2
Video

Accessing a Secure Gateway on a Stellantis/FCA Vehicle

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Joe Keene shows how to access a secure gateway module on a Stellantis/FCA vehicle in order to perform any special tests or clear DTCs.

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, explains how, since 2018, Stellantis/FCA vehicles have had a secure gateway module that needs to be accessed if you’re going to perform any special tests or clear DTCs. This video is sponsored by Hunter Engineering Co.

