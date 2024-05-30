 ADAS Content of the Week

ADAS Content of the Week

A review of some of the latest ADAS calibration and diagnostics content from BodyShop Business.

Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl
Jason Stahl has 30 years of experience as an editor, and has been editor of BodyShop Business for the past 18 years. He currently is a gold pin member of the Collision Industry Conference. Jason, who hails from Cleveland, Ohio, earned a bachelor of arts degree in English from John Carroll University and started his career in journalism at a weekly newspaper, doing everything from delivering newspapers to selling advertising space to writing articles.
Published:

The Basics of Successful ADAS Calibration

It all starts with checking the OE service information and precisely following the specs to the letter.

ADAS Calibrations: Lessons Learned

When navigating the complexity and challenges of ADAS, apply the lessons you’ve learned … and be open to learning more.

Pre-Repair Scans and Post-Repair Scans: Timing is Everything

Without a scan being done before repairs begin and after repairs are complete, the time and energy you’ll need to spend on diagnostics will multiply.

News

Repairify Donates $180,000 of Diagnostic Tools to Collin College

The donation will help bolster Collin College’s training efforts and enable students to utilize professional diagnostic tools as part of their curriculum.

Jason Stahl
By Jason Stahl
Published:

Repairify announced it has donated over $180,000 of diagnostic tools to Collin College’s Automotive Technology program. As part of an initiative with the Repairify Institute to support automotive training, the donation will help bolster Collin College’s training efforts and enable students to utilize professional diagnostic tools as part of their curriculum.

WIN Hands Out Record Number of Collision Scholarships

A record 30 new women received 2024 WIN College Student Tuition and Conference Scholarship Awards.

By Jason Stahl
Autel Approved for Nissan Central Gateway Access

Registered users can now access secured systems and perform complete diagnostics on select late-model Nissans.

By Jason Stahl
Evercoat to Hold Free Webinar on Body Filler Troubleshooting

“Body Filler Troubleshooting” will take place on June 11, 2024 at 4 p.m.

By Jason Stahl
Crash Champions Expands in Maryland

Crash Champions has announced the expansion of its Maryland footprint with the acquisition of Modern Auto Body in Frederick, Md.

By Jason Stahl

Classic Collision Adds New Location in Virginia Beach

Classic Collision has announced the acquisition of H&T Collision Center in Virginia Beach, Va.

By Jason Stahl
Latest SEMA Research Says Sales Growing Across Industry

The automotive specialty-equipment industry continues to see growth, strong demand and less volatility this year.

By Jason Stahl
New Hunter University Offers Online and In-Person Training

The platform collects all of Hunter’s extensive learning content in a single place, offering dozens of free online courses worldwide.

By Jason Stahl
New Products of the Week

A review of some of the latest products featured on bodyshopbusiness.com.

By Jason Stahl