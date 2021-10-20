ALLDATA’s latest update makes it easy for auto repairers to instantly access advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) information, direct from the OEMs.

Now, clicking on ADAS Quick Reference takes users directly to vehicle-specific ADAS information in ALLDATA Repair or ALLDATA Collision, the industry’s leading repair information software products.

The ADAS Quick Reference feature:

Links directly to the ADAS system/component by name, such as backup camera or forward collision warning

Provides the location of the component that may have been damaged in a collision

Identifies component removal/replacement that could result in extra labor for calibration or sublet costs based on procedure complexity

Includes basic calibration information, required tools and prerequisites for servicing ADAS components

“With a range of ADAS now standard on new vehicles, it’s critical that service writers and technicians be prepared for any vehicle that comes into their shop,” said Satwinder Mangat, president of ALLDATA. “The new ADAS Quick Reference tool does just that; it gives them one-click access to the latest ADAS information in ALLDATA, straight from the manufacturer.”

