 Agenda, Keynote Speakers Announced for ASE Instructor Training Conference
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

Agenda, Keynote Speakers Announced for ASE Instructor Training Conference

on

Hunter Now Offering Consumable Parts Ordering through Website

on

CARSTAR Owner Opens Two Locations in Houston, Texas

on

Crash Champions Names Daniel Briones Chief Marketing Officer
Advertisement
Modern Vehicle Construction

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 2

Jason Stahl runs down five more of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

Top 10 OSHA Violations in 2021, Part 1

Jason Stahl runs down five of the top 10 OSHA safety violations from 2021.

MORE POST

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

Trending Now

News: Hunter Now Offering Consumable Parts Ordering through Website

News: Agenda, Keynote Speakers Announced for ASE Instructor Training Conference

AirPro Diagnostics: Modern Vehicle Construction

Consolidators: CARSTAR Owner Opens Two Locations in Houston, Texas

Current Issues

May 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

Agenda, Keynote Speakers Announced for ASE Instructor Training Conference

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The ASE Education Foundation has announced the agenda and keynote speakers for the upcoming ASE Instructor Training Conference July 12-15 at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Frisco, Texas.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

The conference will feature several informative panels plus a timely keynote panel discussion focused on bringing more women and other underrepresented groups into the automotive service industry.

Hosted by the ASE Education Foundation, the training conference is open to high school and college instructors from auto, truck and collision repair programs nationwide. Featuring more than 20 hours of technical update training, the robust agenda includes separate tracks for auto, medium/heavy truck and collision repair instructors.

The keynote session will be a panel discussion moderated by Catherine “Cat” Treanor, the UK business development manager for Electude. The discussion will cover women in auto repair and will focus on what changes need to be made to training programs and workplaces to make them more welcoming to everyone, as well as identifying barriers and ways to overcome them by people who have lived it.

Advertisement

Panelists include:

  • Missy Albin, a Navistar master tech at Taylor & Lloyd in Bedford, Mass.
  • Jenny Miller, Ford senior master tech at the C. Harper Automotive Group in Belle Vernon, Pa
  • Vanessa Retsos, service technician and Joe Laubhan, service manager, Classic Chevrolet in Grapevine, Texas
  • Lou Bramante, automotive instructor at Vineland Senior High School in Vineland, N.J.
  • Raven Hartkopf, professor of collision technology at Colin College in Allen, Texas
  • Paulina Sanchez, collision repair student at Colin College in Allen, Texas

The ASE Instructor Training Conference is sponsored by organizations including platinum sponsors ASE, BMW and Volkswagen; gold sponsors ATech Training, Snap-on and WD-40; and silver sponsors CDX Learning, Consulab, Daimler Truck, Electude, FedEx Freight, Goodheart Willcox, Hertz, Isuzu Truck, LKQ, Megatech, Navistar, Subaru and Vertex Professional Services.

Advertisement

For more information and to register, click here.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: NABC Appoints Alan Scrimager Interim Board Member

Events: D&M Auto Body Wins Spanesi Welder at NORTHEAST 2022

News: Consolidator Report

News: Association News

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business