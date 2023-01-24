AIRCAT Introduces New 1125 1/2″ Composite Impact Wrench

In March of 2023, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corporation will release their new AIRCAT 1125 Composite 1/2” Impact Wrench. This impact wrench features market-leading technology and sets a new standard for size, weight and power in the 1/2” impact category.

At 3.8 lbs. and 1,250 ft-lbs. of loosening torque, tthe AIRCAT 1125 is the most powerful impact in the AIRCAT assortment. Naturally, they have incorporated the popular patents that the AIRCAT lineup is built on, such as the ergonomic handle design, quiet tuned exhaust, easy to use forward/reverse power management lever, and a low-weight composite housing with a magnesium hammer case. This, combined with a powerful twin hammer mechanism producing 1,000 ft.-lbs. of max torque and 1,250 ft,-lbs. of loosening torque, makes the AIRCAT 1125 a must have in a repairer’s pneumatic arsenal.

Other features include:

1,000 ft.-lbs. of max torque and 1,250 ft.-lbs. loosening torque

Hard-hitting Twin Hammer design

Low weight: only 3.8 lbs.

Patented forward/reverse switch and power management

Compact design is over an inch shorter than standard 1/2″ impact wrenches at only 7” in length

Patented quiet tuned exhaust reduces noise level to 87 d(B)A

Patented ergonomic designed handle for ultimate comfort, balance, and control

This and other quality AIRCAT tools are readily available from leading tool and equipment and industrial distributors.

For additional information regarding the AIRCAT 1125 or any other AIRCAT tool, contact Chris Hirsch at [email protected] or Matt McKegney at [email protected] or call (800) 356-3392.