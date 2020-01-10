Connect with us

AIRCAT Pneumatic Tools Introduces New 6530 Flex Head Cut-Off Tool

The 6530 features a powerful 1/2-hp motor, AIRCAT patented “silencing technology” and a unique three-position indexable head design.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

In January 2020, Florida Pneumatic Manufacturing Corp. will release the AIRCAT 6530 Flex Head Cut-Off Tool.

The 6530 features a powerful 1/2-hp motor, AIRCAT patented “silencing technology” and a unique three-position indexable head design. This tool is perfect when the user is required to make tough angled cuts in tight spaces. Features include:

  • 18,000 RPM to conquer tough cutting applications quickly
  • 1/2-hp motor helps prevent stalls
  • Quick slide locking sleeve design for fast flex head position change
  • 360° rotational guard
  • Rotational rear exhaust with internal silencing reduces noise level to 90 d(B)A
  • Cutting capacity is up to 1/4-in. 18 gauge rolled steel
  • Weighs only 2.6 lbs.
  • Tool length: 8.8 inches

For more information, visit florida-pneumatic.com or call (800) 356-3392.

