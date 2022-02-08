 AirPo Diagnostics Appoints Director of Field Support
Sunmight Abrasives Introduces Latest Products at SEMA (VIDEO)

Auto Pros on the Road Visit Turning Wrenches (VIDEO)

The Auto Pros visit Turning Wrenches European Auto Repair in Louisville, Ky. This episode is sponsored by Autolite.

The Current State of Auto Body Consolidation (VIDEO)

Where do we now stand with the buying and selling of collision repair facilities?

News

AirPo Diagnostics Appoints New Director of Field Support

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

AirPro Diagnostics announced that Ted McClintic has joined the company as director of field support.

Ted McClintic, the new director of field support for AirPro Diagnostics

McClintic started his career at Church Brothers Auto Body in Indianapolis, Ind., in 1998 and went on to hold executive positions with large MSOs in operations, OEM certification and quality control.

“We welcome Ted to our AirPro team and are confident he will bring tremendous value not only to our business, but also to our customers,” said Eric Newell, executive vice president of business development at AirPro Diagnostics. “Ted brings decades of hands-on experience in collision and most recently in diagnostics and ADAS calibration processes, implementation and efficiencies in multi-shop environments.”

Added McClintic, “I am excited to join the AirPro team and bring my experience to increase the service level AirPro brings to all of its customers. In my experience, I believe AirPro to be the clear leader in remote diagnostics and calibrations. They continue to prove that daily in the marketplace. In my experience, it is virtually impossible for a body shop, on their own, to safely repair 25 or so brands with their complex on-board electronic and safety systems. Remote services from AirPro is clearly the solution.”

The AirPro tool and calibration devices meet rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM-licensed software and multi-brand diagnostic applications resident and directly connected to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the company’s “10-minute response pledge.” AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled, diagnostic brand specialists who provide reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostic and ADAS calibration solutions that meet the highest level of quality and safety standards.

For more information, call (904) 717-1711 or visit airprodiagnostics.com.

