AirPro Diagnostics Adds to Leadership Team

AirPro Diagnostics has announced the appointment of industry leaders Thomas Deacon to national sales director and Brian Evces to national director of strategic accounts.

Thomas Deacon

Deacon is a graduate of Ohio State University with a degree in business administration-finance and spent 29 years as owner/operator at his family-owned dealership, Deacon’s Chrysler-Jeep and Deacon’s Collision Center in Mayfield Village, Ohio. Deacon has worked with large MSO groups as national corporate account manager with remote diagnostics providers, as well as regional manager with global refinish companies.

“The leadership, service level and culture at AirPro Diagnostics is spectacular,” said Deacon. “We are making a real difference in the collision repair industry by providing a smart, reliable and cost-effective solution to vehicle safety. I am excited to further develop the collision repair, auto glass and other industry segments with cost-effective diagnostics and ADAS calibration solutions.”

Brian Evces

Evces is a graduate of Kennesaw State University with a degree in business management and was recruited into the collision industry by Sterling Auto Body Centers in November of 2000. That opportunity grew, and Evces worked with multiple MSOs in various positions including market vice president and national director of operations.

“AirPro Diagnostics offers the opportunity to utilize my years of experience in the collision industry in a fast-paced, leading-edge technology segment that is only just beginning to scratch the service of acceptance and utilization in an ever-changing environment,” said Evces. “AirPro is committed to being the leader in service, support and technology while ensuring that repair centers are delivering safe and properly repaired vehicles to their customers.”