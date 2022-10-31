AirPro Diagnostics Announces Auggie Self-Guided

AirPro Diagnostics has announced that it is launching the Self-Guided Auggie DTS at the SEMA Show in booth no. 33225 this week.

With Self-Guided Auggie DTS, users are in complete control of their static forward-facing camera (FFC) calibrations. All setup specifications and target renderings are displayed on the Auggie without assistance from AirPro staff. Customers can perform static FFC calibrations fully self-guided with an easy-to-use smartphone interface and their own scan tool.

“The calibration game has now changed,” said Josh McFarlin, executive vice president of AirPro Diagnostics. “We listened to our customers and now allow them to use their scan tool, fully independent of AirPro, to perform mobile forward-facing camera calibrations.”

Self-Guided Auggie DTS enhanced benefits include:

Fully autonomous — no need for AirPro staff assistance

Access to targets 24/7

Simple on-tool, step-by-step instructions

A convenient “help” button to connect to AirPro’s highly skilled brand specialists for immediate assistance.

Auggie, first launched at last year’s SEMA Show, is a wireless, compact solution that saves time and increases efficiency rendering the ADAS targets and lighting conditions in a theater-like environment to precisely perform FFC calibrations. Auggie is a patented mobile device designed to serve the automotive service sectors with quick, mobile and safe recalibrations.