AirPro Diagnostics announced it is making ongoing enhancements to its A.D.A.S. (AirPro Diagnostic Assist System)

A.D.A.S. is a comprehensive web-based workflow that seamlessly helps shops navigate repair planning, diagnostics and calibrations. AirPro is enhancing this service by becoming the first remote diagnostic provider in the industry to offer test drive/dynamic systems verification integrated directly into its workflow. “The A.D.A.S. platform was the first of its kind,” said Eric Newell, executive vice president of Business Development at AirPro Diagnostics. “Services that are just now being announced by others, we have been providing to our customers for months, if not years. The A.D.A.S. platform through our web-based technology allows customers to instantly not only identify but locate ADAS systems on a vehicle at intake, providing a far more accurate repair plan and smoother overall customer experience. Following the identification of the systems, customers can then request services based on the individual shop’s diagnostic criteria. This is all accomplished through our proprietary ORION cloud-based workforce management platform.”

Added AirPro Diagnostics President Michael Quinn, “We are proud to be the first remote diagnostics platform to integrate a test drive/dynamics systems verification solution into the workflow. This makes AirPro Diagnostics the first and only remote services provider to have a full end-to-end solution for the industry. Customers should expect these enhancements to go live before the end of the year.” “We cannot stress enough the importance of fully and properly documenting test drives/dynamic systems verifications,” said Newell. “With the acceleration of vehicle technology at an all-time high, our customers need to be able to document the full functionality of repaired vehicles, prior to delivery back to their customer.”

