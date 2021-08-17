AirPro Diagnostics Announces Service Delivery Performance Results

AirPro Diagnostics has announced performance results delivered to its body shop and auto glass customers for the first half of 2021.
The company measures dozens of service interactions and aggregates that data into KPIs to improve service and drive performance among its team of highly skilled vehicle brand specialists. The two most important KPIs to AirPro Diagnostics’ customers are response time and successful completion of services.
The company, which is well-known for its “10-Minute Response Pledge,” reported from Jan. 1, 2021 to June 31, 2021:
- Response time (time for AirPro brand specialist to remotely connect into vehicle and initiate service): 1-minute, 44-second average
- Success rate (percentage of service requests that are successfully completed in-shop by AirPro remote services): 99.2%
“Our customers have told us over and over the importance of response time and success rate,” said Josh McFarlin, executive vice president of operations. “This dramatically decreases overall shop cycle time and improves vehicle owner satisfaction. We listen to our customers to develop and deliver technology to meet their needs. Customers are raving about our new phone app and its ability to identify ADAS features on any vehicle within seconds of scanning the VIN and then delivering a report to them on the necessary manufacturer calibration requirements.”
Amber Alley, general manager at Barsotti’s Body & Fender in San Rafael, Calif., switched to AirPro Diagnostics about three years ago and credits the company’s superior response time and brand specific technical expertise for ensuring consistent successful scanning, diagnostics and calibrations in-house at her facility.
“We were immediately impressed with AirPro’s response time and their ability to consistently complete the repair,” said Alley.
Barsotti’s utilizes AirPro for its 25 OEM certifications. “The training and qualifications of the people you’re getting on the phone do matter, and AirPro has them. I don’t know how well I would sleep at night if I didn’t have AirPro on my team and backing me and my technicians up.”
The AirPro Diagnostics tools and calibration devices meet rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM-sourced software and scan-tool hardware resident and directly connected to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the company’s 10-Minute Response Pledge. AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled, diagnostic brand specialists who provide reliable, efficient, and accurate scanning, diagnostic, and calibration solutions that meet the highest level of quality and safety standards.
For more information, call (904) 717-1711 to sign up or visit airprodiagnostics.com.