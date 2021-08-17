AirPro Diagnostics Announces Service Delivery Performance Results

AirPro Diagnostics has announced performance results delivered to its body shop and auto glass customers for the first half of 2021.

The company measures dozens of service interactions and aggregates that data into KPIs to improve service and drive performance among its team of highly skilled vehicle brand specialists. The two most important KPIs to AirPro Diagnostics’ customers are response time and successful completion of services.

The company, which is well-known for its “10-Minute Response Pledge,” reported from Jan. 1, 2021 to June 31, 2021:

Response time (time for AirPro brand specialist to remotely connect into vehicle and initiate service): 1-minute, 44-second average

(time for AirPro brand specialist to remotely connect into vehicle and initiate service): 1-minute, 44-second average Success rate (percentage of service requests that are successfully completed in-shop by AirPro remote services): 99.2%

“Our customers have told us over and over the importance of response time and success rate,” said Josh McFarlin, executive vice president of operations. “This dramatically decreases overall shop cycle time and improves vehicle owner satisfaction. We listen to our customers to develop and deliver technology to meet their needs. Customers are raving about our new phone app and its ability to identify ADAS features on any vehicle within seconds of scanning the VIN and then delivering a report to them on the necessary manufacturer calibration requirements.”