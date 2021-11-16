Connect with us

AirPro Diagnostics Announces Strategic Partnership with Chief

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

AirPro Diagnostics has announced a strategic partnership agreement with Vehicle Services Group (VSG)/Chief Automotive naming AirPro as a provider of services for its Mosaic system.

VSG, part of Dover Corporation’s Engineered Products segment, delivers ADAS calibration solutions through their Mosaic system using a Calibration as a Service (CaaS) model. In the CaaS model, VSG provides the calibration tools and an on-site technician at large collision shops, fleet services and vehicle auction locations.

“We researched remote providers through our broad customer base, and AirPro’s name continually was named as a highly valued service,” said Lee Daugherty, vice president of Global Collision Sales at VSG. “VSG has chosen AirPro as a key provider due to its accuracy, quick turnaround and proven capabilities.”

Added AirPro Diagnostics Executive Vice President of Business Development Eric Newell, “We are excited to announce this partnership with VSG and Chief to provide AirPro’s superior platform and customer service experience, and we look forward to further developing this relationship.”

The AirPro tool and calibration devices meet rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM-licensed software and multi-brand diagnostic applications resident and directly connected to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the company’s “10-Minute Response Pledge.” AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled, diagnostic brand specialists who provide reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostic and ADAS calibration solutions that meet the highest level of quality and safety standards.

To sign up, call (904) 717-1711 or visit airprodiagnostics.com.

