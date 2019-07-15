Body Shop Business
AirPro Diagnostics Announces Zero-Cost Tool Policy

AirPro Diagnostics has announced that it is officially offering a zero-cost tool or set-up fee. This unique pricing model is being offered to qualified collision repairers and to every shop that holds any OEM certifications.

AirPro has been tested and approved by OEMs and meets the rigorous manufacturer requirements by having live OEM software and the scan tool resident or “local” to the vehicle. The AirPro system follows the process that OEMs utilize to validate their vehicles in the manufacturing process. AirPro delivers pinpoint diagnostics, module programming as well as legacy, static and dynamic calibrations in-shop while offering a “10-Minute Response Pledge.”

“We want to remove any barriers that prevent body shops from safely repairing vehicles utilizing live OEM software,” said Michael Quinn, senior vice president of business development at AirPro Diagnostics. “We understand margins are tight for repairers and want to reach the masses with this special zero-cost offer. All body shops will now have access to our uniquely qualified, highly skilled diagnosticians and dealer level services in minutes – right in their own shops.”

For more information visit www.AirProDiagnostics.com or call (904) 800-7096.

