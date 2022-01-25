 AirPro Diagnostics Donates to CIF for Second Consecutive Year
AirPro Diagnostics Donates to CIF for Second Consecutive Year

News

AirPro Diagnostics Donates to CIF for Second Consecutive Year

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced that AirPro Diagnostics has committed to participate again in the CIF Annual Donor Program. This marks the second year in a row for a generous donation, this time at the Urgent Care tier with a $5,000 pledge.

The Annual Donor Program was designed to bring needed, recurring resources to the CIF so it can deliver on its mission to answer the call when those in the industry have been impacted by unforeseen catastrophic events.

“AirPro Diagnostics believes in supporting the repair community and is proud to assist CIF to meet its unique mission,” said Lonnie Margol, founder and CEO of AirPro Diagnostics. “The industry at large is very fortunate to have an organization such as CIF when tragedy strikes.”

Added CIF Trustee Kelly Broderick of Sherwin-Williams, “This generous contribution is truly appreciated. Since CIF depends solely on the generosity of its donors to conduct its work, CIF funds — which are dedicated to assist collision professionals after disaster strikes — will be replenished”

To become a CIF annual donor, visit collisionindustryfoundation.org and click on the button “Donate to CIF Annual Donor Program. Or, email [email protected]. All donations are tax-deductible.

