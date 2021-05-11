Connect with us

News

AirPro Diagnostics Enters into Exclusive Agreement with Spanesi North America

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

AirPro Diagnostics and Spanesi North America announced they have entered into an exclusive agreement to provide AirPro’s suite of diagnostic and ADAS calibrations technology solutions to Spanesi current and prospective customers as part of the “Spanesi 360° Concept” offering.

Advertisement
Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

“Spanesi has experienced tremendous growth in the collision repair community in North America and is now positioning itself to offer its 360° services to its customers,” said Eric Newell, executive vice president of AirPro Diagnostics. “AirPro’s advanced end-to-end ADAS diagnostic, calibration, documentation and validation solution will assist the Spanesi network of Class A repair facilities to perform complete and safe repairs. We are proud to be a part of the Spanesi 360° services and further assist the industry at large with timely and innovative solutions.”

Added Spanesi North America President Tim Morgan, “We surveyed the diagnostic and calibration space and see AirPro Diagnostics as the proven industry leader. We are proud to partner with them and offer our valued customer everything from ADAS systems identification, calibration requirements, full OEM diagnostics and recalibrations all in one workflow.”

For more information on AirPro Diagnostics, call (904) 717-1711 or visit AirProDiagnostics.com.

For more information on Spanesi, visit spanesi-americas.com.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

Associations: ABPA Applauds FTC Report on Consumer Issues in Auto Repair Market

OEMs: Ford Releases Position Statement on Ford/Lincoln Bumper Repair with ADAS

Associations: AASP/NJ to Present “ADAS: 2021 and Beyond” Virtual Meeting

Associations: WIN Announces 2021 Scholarship Recipients

Advertisement

on

AirPro Diagnostics Enters into Exclusive Agreement with Spanesi North America

on

New EZ-ADAS Extended App Now Available

on

Ogden Auto Color Joins Wesco Group

on

Maaco Owners Challenge Students to Envision Body Shop of Future
Connect with us

Garage Studio

Recent Posts

News: New EZ-ADAS Extended App Now Available

News: Ogden Auto Color Joins Wesco Group

News: AirPro Diagnostics Enters into Exclusive Agreement with Spanesi North America

Consolidators: Maaco Owners Challenge Students to Envision Body Shop of Future

News: FinishMaster, CREF Launch First Annual PiN MASTER Challenge
Current Video

Guess the Car

Digital Edition

Podcasts

Webinars

Buyer's Guide

Supplier Spotlight

UniCure Spraybooths

UniCure Spraybooths
Fax: 615-889-6773
,
Learn More

POPULAR POSTS

Connect
BodyShop Business