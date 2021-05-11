AirPro Diagnostics Enters into Exclusive Agreement with Spanesi North America

AirPro Diagnostics and Spanesi North America announced they have entered into an exclusive agreement to provide AirPro’s suite of diagnostic and ADAS calibrations technology solutions to Spanesi current and prospective customers as part of the “Spanesi 360° Concept” offering.

“Spanesi has experienced tremendous growth in the collision repair community in North America and is now positioning itself to offer its 360° services to its customers,” said Eric Newell, executive vice president of AirPro Diagnostics. “AirPro’s advanced end-to-end ADAS diagnostic, calibration, documentation and validation solution will assist the Spanesi network of Class A repair facilities to perform complete and safe repairs. We are proud to be a part of the Spanesi 360° services and further assist the industry at large with timely and innovative solutions.”

Added Spanesi North America President Tim Morgan, “We surveyed the diagnostic and calibration space and see AirPro Diagnostics as the proven industry leader. We are proud to partner with them and offer our valued customer everything from ADAS systems identification, calibration requirements, full OEM diagnostics and recalibrations all in one workflow.”

For more information on AirPro Diagnostics, call (904) 717-1711 or visit AirProDiagnostics.com.

For more information on Spanesi, visit spanesi-americas.com.