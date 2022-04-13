AirPro Diagnostics Expands Relationship with Nissan Network

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has expanded its relationship with Nissan North America to further service its network of certified collision repair facilities in the safe and proper repair of Nissan and Infiniti vehicles.

“We are excited to expand our relationship with Nissan North America and their network shops,” said Eric Newell, executive vice president of business development at AirPro Diagnostics. “As automotive technology continues to accelerate, we want shops to be assured that AirPro and our cadre of brand specialists will be there to assist them each and every step of the way. The safe operation of all repaired vehicles has always been job no. 1 here at AirPro.”

The AirPro tool and calibration devices meet rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM-licensed software and multi-brand diagnostic applications resident and directly connected to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the company’s “10-minute response pledge.” AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled diagnostic brand specialists who provide reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostic and ADAS calibration solutions that meet the highest level of quality and safety standards.