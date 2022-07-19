AirPro Diagnostics Launches Auggie DTS Mobile Digital Targeting System

Click Here to Read More

Auggie DTS is a mobile, digital targeting system which operates in conjunction with any OEM or aftermarket scan/calibration tool (including remote providers). It comes with easy on-screen instructions, and is fast, simple and saves substantial time and money performing forward-facing camera (FCC) calibrations.

“With Auggie DTS, shops now have an alternative to traditional, cumbersome static targets and can perform calibrations anywhere on any surface, outside or inside,” said Eric Newell, executive vice president of business development at AirPro Diagnostics. “Shops can use Auggie DTS with their current scan tool and become much more efficient in getting cars back on the road.”