AirPro Diagnostics Launches Auggie DTS Mobile Digital Targeting System

AirPro Diagnostics Launches Auggie DTS
With Auggie DTS, shops now have an alternative to traditional, cumbersome static targets and can perform calibrations anywhere on any surface, outside or inside.
AirPro Diagnostics has announced the launch of its patented, universal Auggie DTS (Digital Targeting System).
Auggie DTS is a mobile, digital targeting system which operates in conjunction with any OEM or aftermarket scan/calibration tool (including remote providers). It comes with easy on-screen instructions, and is fast, simple and saves substantial time and money performing forward-facing camera (FCC) calibrations.
“With Auggie DTS, shops now have an alternative to traditional, cumbersome static targets and can perform calibrations anywhere on any surface, outside or inside,” said Eric Newell, executive vice president of business development at AirPro Diagnostics. “Shops can use Auggie DTS with their current scan tool and become much more efficient in getting cars back on the road.”
Added Scott Schaefer of the Schaefer Auto Group, “Auggie has helped to significantly increase my business by being able to service customers at their location. This has created efficiencies and improvements to not only my CSI but my overall gross profit within the business.”
The AirPro tool meets rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM-licensed software and multi-brand diagnostic applications resident and directly connected to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the company’s “10-Minute Response Pledge”. AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled, diagnostic brand specialists who provide reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostic and ADAS calibration solutions that meet the highest level of quality and safety standards.
For more information, call (904) 717-1711 or visit airprodiagnostics.com.