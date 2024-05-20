AirPro Diagnostics Named Preferred Supplier for Fix Network

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has entered into an agreement with Fix Network to supply its franchisees with diagnostics and ADAS calibrations technologies.

“Having watched Fix Network grow to become a global leader in the automotive aftermarket sectors with more than 2,000 points of service globally, we are excited to support the efforts of the Fix Network brands serving the U.S. and Canadian markets,” said Frank LaViola, senior vice president of strategic accounts for AirPro. “Steve Leal has created a dynamic and thriving team with a growing number of franchisees, and we are excited to deliver our technology into their shops.”

Added Fix Network President and CEO Steve Leal, “We know the advantages of keeping these important services and calibrations in-house, and AirPro provides time-saving tools to help us and our shops do that. Working with organizations that offer innovative solutions to our locations is a priority as we continue to expand globally.”

This agreement includes AirPro’s Auggie mobile ADAS forward-facing camera calibrations device for Fix Network’s collision, glass and mechanical brands, which include: Fix Auto Collision Canada; Fix Auto Service; NOVUS Glass; ProColor Collision; Speedy Auto Service; and Speedy Glass USA.

