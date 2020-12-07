AirPro Diagnostics Partners with adasThink

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has formed a strategic partnership with adasThink to deliver adasThink technology on required ADAS calibrations to its customers at no additional cost.
AirPro Diagnostics is proud to be the first to market to offer the adasThink technology integrated into its cloud-based diagnostic platform to make it easier for shops across the U.S. and Canada to identify vehicles requiring ADAS calibrations.
A recent study released by adasThink found that 88% of calibrations were missed on estimates (by both body shops and insurers).
Although calibrations are required by OEMs, many repairers struggle with knowing when and how to perform them, leading to tremendous liability. adasThink provides technology that allows an estimate to be analyzed against correlating OE procedures and assess which ADAS features a vehicle has and which services and calibrations are required to be performed. Also, it allows access to the information to perform a complete and safe repair. AirPro Diagnostics provides remote scanning, diagnostics, programming and calibration services to shops across North America.
“Assisting repair facilities to identify required ADAS calibrations on the vehicles they repair is a value we recognized, so we are excited to provide this to our valued customers,” said Eric Newell, executive vice president of AirPro Diagnostics. “Education to the repair community is one of our key strategic focuses, so this service bodes well to help repairers get access to the service information they need to perform complete repairs. This is yet another way AirPro can help our customers deliver safe repairs.”
Added adasThink Co-founder Nick Dominato, “Together, I think we’re going to be able to do a lot for shops. We provide half of the equation, and AirPro provides the other half. Once adasThink illustrates that a calibration must be performed, the shop needs to take action with that information. We’re pretty excited that AirPro is going to be able to fill that gap, cut down on cycle time and be able to perform a lot of those calibrations remotely for the shops.”
The AirPro scan tool and system meet rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM-licensed software and scan tool hardware resident or local to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the company’s “10-minute response pledge.” AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled, highly trained diagnostic technicians who provide reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostic and calibration solutions utilizing properly licensed OEM software that meets the highest level of quality and safety standards.
