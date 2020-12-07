AirPro Diagnostics Partners with adasThink

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has formed a strategic partnership with adasThink to deliver adasThink technology on required ADAS calibrations to its customers at no additional cost.

AirPro Diagnostics is proud to be the first to market to offer the adasThink technology integrated into its cloud-based diagnostic platform to make it easier for shops across the U.S. and Canada to identify vehicles requiring ADAS calibrations.

A recent study released by adasThink found that 88% of calibrations were missed on estimates (by both body shops and insurers).

Although calibrations are required by OEMs, many repairers struggle with knowing when and how to perform them, leading to tremendous liability. adasThink provides technology that allows an estimate to be analyzed against correlating OE procedures and assess which ADAS features a vehicle has and which services and calibrations are required to be performed. Also, it allows access to the information to perform a complete and safe repair. AirPro Diagnostics provides remote scanning, diagnostics, programming and calibration services to shops across North America.

“Assisting repair facilities to identify required ADAS calibrations on the vehicles they repair is a value we recognized, so we are excited to provide this to our valued customers,” said Eric Newell, executive vice president of AirPro Diagnostics. “Education to the repair community is one of our key strategic focuses, so this service bodes well to help repairers get access to the service information they need to perform complete repairs. This is yet another way AirPro can help our customers deliver safe repairs.”