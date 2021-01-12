AirPro Diagnostics Partners with Car ADAS Solutions

AirPro Diagnostics and Car ADAS Solutions have announced the establishment of a collaboration to deliver turnkey calibration solutions for shops to include setup, training, implementation, support and validation of calibration services. Whether shops want to become a retail calibration center or calibrate the vehicles they currently repair, this partnership will fit the needs of collision repairers all across the U.S. and Canada.
ADAS technology and properly repairing and calibrating vehicles has been a growing concern for the industry, and AirPro and Car ADAS Solutions are now offering a complete solution for repairers to properly perform calibrations in-house.
“AirPro is in the business of enabling shops to properly repair vehicles,” said Eric Newell, executive vice president of business development. “This venture with Car ADAS Solutions is another way to accomplish that. We will continue to align with companies to ensure AirPro shops have the tools, equipment and know-how to properly service vehicles.”
Together, AirPro and Car ADAS Solutions will assist shops in becoming ADAS calibration experts by providing training and a network of experts to continuously support them along the way. As a result of this collaboration, AirPro will be the first remote diagnostics provider to offer a start-to-finish solution for ADAS calibrations to the industry as a whole.
“This collaboration capitalizes on the innovations and expertise of both industry leaders,” said Greg Peeters, CEO and founder of Car ADAS. “ADAS technology affects an exponentially larger percentage of vehicles repaired each year, and the repair industry is struggling with how to service those vehicles. The partnership of AirPro and Car ADAS Solutions helps repairers not only service vehicles properly, we guide customers into a new revenue stream. We teach customers how to properly calibrate vehicles, mitigate liability, improve cycle time, quality and bottom line.”
Car ADAS provides the implementation of innovative solutions specific to ADAS calibrations. Research has shown that Car ADAS Solutions can help repairers develop a new profit center within their business. Car ADAS Solutions assists with full employee training, ranging from technicians to management, while also providing the equipment needed for calibration, launch support, quality control and a network of highly-trained ADAS technical support experts. Car ADAS Solutions, in partnership with AirPro, empower shops to be equipped with all the expertise needed to become calibration specialists.
The AirPro scan tool and system meet rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM-licensed software and scan tool hardware resident or local to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the company’s “10-Minute Response Pledge.” AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled, highly trained diagnostic technicians who provide reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostic and calibration solutions utilizing properly licensed OEM software that meets the highest level of quality and safety standards.