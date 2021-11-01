AirPro Diagnostics announced that the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) has approved their ADAS calibration technology, “Auggie”, for patent protection.

Auggie saves time and space when performing forward facing camera (FFC) ADAS calibrations. It is completely mobile and does not require sophisticated measuring or a highly skilled technician at the shop. Auggie eliminates traditional calibration space and lighting requirements. It was designed for use in parking lots and does not require the shop to have physical targets. “After nearly three years of development and in-depth testing, we are proud to receive patent approval,” said Josh McFarlin, executive vice president of operations at AirPro Diagnostics. “Auggie is a cordless, compact and portable solution for performing static ADAS calibrations. It saves time and space, rendering the required FFC targets and lighting conditions with machine vision to precisely perform FFC calibrations in accordance with vehicle manufacturer’s specifications.”

Added AirPro Diagnostics Executive Vice President of Business Development Eric Newell, “AirPro is the only remote diagnostic solution that can deliver a true end-to-end solution for customers, something we have been doing in the marketplace for quite some time. The total solution starts with our A.D.A.S. (AirPro Diagnostic Assist System) product, which identifies onboard ADAS systems and required calibrations on vehicles in seconds. Once identified, AirPro calibrations can be performed without the limitations of internet connectivity. The newly patented Auggie device can perform forward-facing camera calibrations as well, and we have a full suite of radar target systems available. All services are documented in the cloud for our customers’ ease of access. And don’t forget, with shops performing structural repairs today that necessitate a four-wheel alignment, it may now require the forward-facing camera to be calibrated. Auggie and the family of AirPro tools truly are a perfect fit for our customers.”

