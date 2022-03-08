AirPro Diagnostics Secures Strategic Partnership with 1Collision

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has been awarded strategic partner status with 1Collision, a network of first-in-class collision repair facilities that deliver superior service and quality repairs to motorists nationwide.

Click Here to Read More

“We chose AirPro Diagnostics because of their depth of coverage in diagnostics as well as in-shop ADAS calibrations solutions like their revolutionary Auggie,” said Jim Keller, president of 1Collision. “We are constantly looking for the best solutions to safely service our valued customers’ vehicles, and AirPro fits that requirement.”

Added AirPro Diagnostics Executive Vice President of Business Development Eric Newell, “We look forward to this relationship with 1Collision and working closely with their facilities to enhance their capabilities. New technologies require specific skills, and we are proud of our network of dealer-trained brand technicians who keep ADAS calibrations, programming and advanced diagnostics services under one roof, in our customer shops.”