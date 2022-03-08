 AirPro Diagnostics Secures Strategic Partnership with 1Collision
Body Shop Accounting 101, Part 1 (VIDEO)

Is Your Employees' Hearing Protected? (VIDEO)

Ignoring proper hearing protection has lifelong consequences for your employees.

Introduction to the PPG Knowledge College (VIDEO)

Jason Stahl and Robb Power of PPG discuss the PPG Knowledge College online learning management system.

News

AirPro Diagnostics Secures Partnership with 1Collision

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has been awarded strategic partner status with 1Collision, a network of first-in-class collision repair facilities that deliver superior service and quality repairs to motorists nationwide.

Click Here to Read More
“We chose AirPro Diagnostics because of their depth of coverage in diagnostics as well as in-shop ADAS calibrations solutions like their revolutionary Auggie,” said Jim Keller, president of 1Collision. “We are constantly looking for the best solutions to safely service our valued customers’ vehicles, and AirPro fits that requirement.”

Added AirPro Diagnostics Executive Vice President of Business Development Eric Newell, “We look forward to this relationship with 1Collision and working closely with their facilities to enhance their capabilities. New technologies require specific skills, and we are proud of our network of dealer-trained brand technicians who keep ADAS calibrations, programming and advanced diagnostics services under one roof, in our customer shops.”

The AirPro tool and calibration devices meet rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM-licensed software and multi-brand diagnostic applications resident and directly connected to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the company’s “10-minute response pledge.” AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled, diagnostic brand specialists who provide reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostic and ADAS calibration solutions that meet the highest level of quality and safety standards.

For more information on AirPro Diagnostics, call (904) 717-1711 or visit airprodiagnostics.com.

In this article:
