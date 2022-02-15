 AirPro Diagnostics Secures Strategic Partnership with BASF
AirPro Diagnostics Secures Strategic Partnership with BASF

News

AirPro Diagnostics Secures Strategic Partnership with BASF

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

AirPro Diagnostics announced it has been awarded strategic partner status with BASF ColorSource.

“Knowing that more and more vehicles with unique ADAS technology are entering our customers shops, we went to work to research this field and identify the best solution for our customers,” said Sally Miener, manager of the BASF ColorSource Partner Program. “We chose AirPro Diagnostics to provide the latest technology and, more importantly, the skill set necessary to assist our shops in the safe and proper repair and calibration of vehicles. With this partnership, BASF is confident to meet the rapidly changing landscape of vehicle technology and shops’ access to qualified technicians.”

Added AirPro Diagnostics Executive Vice President of Business Development Eric Newell, “We look forward to this relationship with BASF and providing our brand-specific technicians to their shops. These new technologies require specific skills, and we are proud of our network of dealer-trained technicians and our ability to keep ADAS calibrations, programming and advanced diagnostics services under one roof in our customer shops.”

The AirPro tool and calibration devices meet rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM-licensed software and multi-brand diagnostic applications resident and directly connected to the vehicle. ORION, AirPro’s cloud-based diagnostic management system, is the hub by which all services are delivered within the company’s “10-minute response pledge.” AirPro Diagnostics is backed by a team of uniquely skilled diagnostic brand specialists who provide reliable, efficient and accurate scanning, diagnostic and ADAS calibration solutions that meet the highest level of quality and safety standards.

For more information on AirPro Diagnostics, call (904) 717-1711 or visit airprodiagnostics.com.

