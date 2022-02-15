AirPro Diagnostics Secures Strategic Partnership with BASF

Click Here to Read More

“Knowing that more and more vehicles with unique ADAS technology are entering our customers shops, we went to work to research this field and identify the best solution for our customers,” said Sally Miener, manager of the BASF ColorSource Partner Program. “We chose AirPro Diagnostics to provide the latest technology and, more importantly, the skill set necessary to assist our shops in the safe and proper repair and calibration of vehicles. With this partnership, BASF is confident to meet the rapidly changing landscape of vehicle technology and shops’ access to qualified technicians.”

Added AirPro Diagnostics Executive Vice President of Business Development Eric Newell, “We look forward to this relationship with BASF and providing our brand-specific technicians to their shops. These new technologies require specific skills, and we are proud of our network of dealer-trained technicians and our ability to keep ADAS calibrations, programming and advanced diagnostics services under one roof in our customer shops.”