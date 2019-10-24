AirPro Diagnostics to Debut ‘Auggie’ Calibration Tool at SEMA

Lonnie Margol, president and CEO of AirPro Diagnostics, with the Auggie ADAS Forward-Facing-Camera Calibration tool

AirPro Diagnostics announced that it has entered its patent-pending “Auggie” ADAS Forward-Facing-Camera Calibration tool into the 2019 SEMA New Products Showcase.

“AirPro is excited to enter Auggie in this year’s New Products Showcase and is confident it will garner significant attention and bring us home a blue ribbon,” said Lonnie Margol, president and CEO of AirPro. “We are extremely proud of our highly talented R&D team who have worked tirelessly and diligently to develop and deliver what most industry experts have called a ‘game-changing’ technology in the ADAS calibrations field. Auggie will dramatically increase the efficiency to repair facilities and consumers in need of safe and reliable ADAS calibrations. Repairers, glass installers (fixed and mobile), vehicle auction houses and all service verticals that engage in ADAS safety system calibrations will benefit from this technology.”

The vehicle’s forward-facing camera identifies the virtualized targets presented by the Auggie device, which is mounted directly on the vehicle windshield and connected to an AirPro device. This enables it to be controlled by AirPro’s uniquely skilled brand specialists to ensure an accurate calibration and safe repair. Additionally, the technology augments the conditions and vehicle position to duplicate requirements by vehicle manufacturers.

The advanced capabilities of this technology allow for calibrations to be performed anywhere, anytime, on any surface and eliminates expensive targets, space requirements, lighting and other environmental conditions resulting in a simplification of the entire forward-facing calibration process as well as delivering considerable time and financial savings. Planned market launch is the first quarter of 2020.

The Auggie is directly connected to the OEM-compliant AirPro scan tool, which has been tested and approved to meet the rigorous vehicle manufacturer requirements by having OEM software and the scan tool resident or “local” to the vehicle. AirPro delivers pinpoint diagnostic assistance, module programming as well as legacy, static and dynamic calibrations in-shop while offering an industry first and highly coveted “10-Minute Response Pledge.”

For more information, call (904) 800-7096 or visit www.airprodiagnostics.com.