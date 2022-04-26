AirPro Diagnostics Welcomes Fred Iantorno to Team

Click Here to Read More

Fred Iantorno, AirPro Diagnostics’ new vice president of strategic solutions

In his position, Iantorno will assist in technology integration opportunities and market awareness of the AirPro Auggie (the company’s ADAS calibration device) as well as AirPro Diagnostics’ suite of advanced, brand-specific services.

“In my previous positions, I have had the opportunity to witness the massive acceleration of automotive technology and the tremendous challenges it has presented across all service sectors to properly and efficiently repair advanced vehicle safety systems,” said Iantorno. “I had the opportunity to take a deep dive into their technology and saw for myself how advanced the AirPro system really is. They have built solid, efficient solutions to service the aftermarket that is struggling with qualified technicians.”