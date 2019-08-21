AirPro Welcomes Canadian Distribution Partner

AirPro Diagnostics, LLC announced it has formed a partnership with iPro Auto Solutions for the distribution of AirPro’s OEM-compliant scan tools and services to the Canadian market. iPro Auto Solutions founders Darren Cox and Gord Fraser have extensive backgrounds in the auto glass sector as well as shop certification for automotive mechanical, glass and collision repair facilities in the Canadian market.

“AirPro is excited to bring in such highly skilled talent to service our valued clients and further develop our Canadian business,” said Michael Quinn, senior vice president of business development for AirPro. “Darren and Gord are highly respected, capable individuals to carry the AirPro mission to all Canadian provinces.

Added I-Pro Solutions Founding Partner Darren Cox, “After careful assessment of the various tools in the marketplace, it was clear to us that the AirPro tool and services were a superior solution. Gord and I have been evaluating diagnostics and safety system services for some time, and when General Motors engineers recently approved AirPro and their requirement to have the scan tool and OE software resident at the vehicle, it made complete sense to us and sealed the deal.”

“With the rapid acceleration of technology and ADAS systems in today’s vehicles, automotive repair facilities and glass companies must employ the most current software and technical expertise for the appropriate repair of these vehicles,” said Gord Fraser, founding partner of I-Pro Solutions. “There is no margin for error or guesswork, the liability is just too great. With an eye towards the future and the Canadian repairers, AirPro’s system is hands-down the best solution in the marketplace.”

According to AirPro, AirPro has been tested and approved by OEMs and meets the rigorous manufacturer requirements by having OEM software and the scan tool resident or “local” to the vehicle. As such, the AirPro system follows the process that OEMs utilize to validate their vehicles in the manufacturing process.

For more information on AirPro, visit www.AirProDiagnostics.com or call (904) 800-7096.