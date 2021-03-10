AkzoNobel and McLaren Racing Extend Partnership

McLaren Racing’s 2021 Formula 1 car will again feature AkzoNobel’s high-performance coatings, following an extension to the longstanding partnership which debuted in 2008.

As Official Paints and Coatings Partner, AkzoNobel is providing its Sikkens vehicle refinish products for all painted parts of the MCL35M, as well as the team’s transport, garage and accessories.

In addition, the company’s Marine and Protective Coatings business is also supplying Intertherm 50 heat-shielding from its international product range for critical components surrounding the engine and exhaust.

“We’re very proud to extend our successful partnership with McLaren Racing, which is driven by collaboration, innovation and the pursuit of high performance,” said Patrick Bourguignon, director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “The McLaren F1 team’s spirit and dedication to success inspires us in our endeavor to continue delivering the best products and services to all our customers.”

Added McLaren Racing Chief Commercial Officer Mark Waller, “A partnership that has spanned over a decade, AkzoNobel’s passion to continue to explore and innovate aligns directly with our team. We are delighted to continue our partnership and the development of outstanding innovation through AkzoNobel’s paints and coatings products to help further our race cars’ performance on track.”

The McLaren F1 team will be looking to build on a remarkable 2020 campaign, when they finished third in the constructor standings. Meanwhile, a new driver lineup sees Daniel Ricciardo (who came fifth in the 2020 driver standings) join Lando Norris (who finished ninth).