 AkzoNobel Announces Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as New CEO
Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

Modern Vehicle Construction

Jason Stahl discusses the variety of advanced materials vehicles are made from today and the reasons for this.

News

AkzoNobel Announces Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as New CEO

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

AkzoNobel has announced that Gregoire Poux-Guillaume will become the company's new CEO as of Nov. 1, 2022. He will succeed Thierry Vanlancker, who has been CEO and member of the Board of Management since 2017, and whose term of office is coming to an end.

Gregoire Poux-Guillaume, who will become AkzoNobel's new CEO on Nov. 1, 2022, is an international business leader with 25 years of experience.

Poux-Guillaume, 52 years old and a French national, is an international business leader with 25 years of experience. He has a distinguished track record of building successful, profitable businesses in challenging environments, accelerating business growth and improving margins. Previous roles include CEO of Sulzer, CEO of GE Grid Solutions (previously Alstom Grid) and senior managing director of CVC Capital Partners.

"Gregoire Poux-Guillaume is an experienced business leader with a track record of delivering above market growth and building strong teams," said Nils Smedegaard Andersen, chair of AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board. "We're happy and confident to have found the best match for AkzoNobel to continue our position as a frontrunner in our industry. His experience will provide a valuable perspective to help us with future growth and financial performance. I look forward to working with him.

Added Poux-Guillaume, "I'm honored to have been selected by AkzoNobel's Supervisory Board to lead the company through its next stage of development. AkzoNobel is a leader in innovative and sustainable products and solutions; a truly global company with a proud heritage. I look forward to meeting my new colleagues and together building on the progress that has been achieved over the last few years."

Continues Smedegaard Andersen: "We're grateful for Thierry's leadership, under which AkzoNobel successfully split off the Specialty Chemicals business and became a focused and competitive paints and coatings company, with strong profitability and significant returns to shareholders."

The appointment of Poux-Guillaume to AkzoNobel's Board of Management is subject to shareholder approval and, as such, will be on the agenda of an "extraordinary general meeting" to be scheduled in September this year.

In this article:
