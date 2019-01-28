AkzoNobel Announces New Look for Dynacoat Vehicle Refinish Brand

AkzoNobel announced that its Dynacoat vehicle refinish brand has been refreshed and relaunched to reflect the distinctiveness of its unique offering to body shop customers.

Primed for continued success following its rapid growth, Dynacoat’s complete range of products, tools and solutions has been given a dynamic new look and feel. A fully redesigned and rebuilt global website is also up and running.

“Dynacoat gives users a sense of confidence and empowerment, and we wanted to bring that to life,” said Magdalena Andrzejewska, brand manager for Dynacoat. “Our new brand tagline, ‘Dynacoat. Trusted value,’ sums up our promise to our customers. We hope they, in turn, will use the brand’s power to attract and give confidence to their own customers.”

The new branding is designed to strengthen the connection with AkzoNobel – particularly the company’s heritage, technological leadership and passion for paint – which have played an important role in making the Dynacoat brand stronger and more successful.

“We have already developed a great reputation and a high level of trust for Dynacoat among a loyal and growing customer base,” said Magdalena Andrzejewska. “We remain committed to bringing them strong products and tools that deliver optimal value and results in a way that helps them energize their business.”

The brand refresh and powerful new identity – which includes new color-coded packaging – will be rolled out to each market at different times over the coming months. Already established in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, there are also plans to launch Dynacoat in other markets.