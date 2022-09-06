 AkzoNobel Appoints Gregoire Poux-Guillaume Member of Board of Management
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

AkzoNobel Appoints Gregoire Poux-Guillaume Member of Board of Management

on

NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman

on

Grupo Antolin, trinamiX Bring Face Authentication to Vehicles

on

Guess the Car and Win $50!
Advertisement

Toyota Prius Blind Spot Monitoring System Calibration

Joe Keene, automotive content video producer at Babcox Media, performs a blind spot monitoring system recalibration on a 2021 Toyota Prius.

2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack Calibration, Part 2

Troubleshooting a failed calibration of the adaptive cruise control system on a 2019 Volkswagen Golf Alltrack.

MORE POST

  • Aug 02, 2022

Removing Insurers from the Collision

  • Jul 25, 2022

Auto Body Shop Management: Silo

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

Trending Now

News: NABC Donates Recycled Ride to Deserving Georgia Woman

News: Grupo Antolin, trinamiX Bring Face Authentication to Vehicles

News: AkzoNobel Appoints Gregoire Poux-Guillaume Member of Board of Management

Shop Operations: Auto Body Labor Rates: Beat Up and Punch Drunk

Current Issues

August 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

AkzoNobel Appoints Gregoire Poux-Guillaume Member of Board of Management

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

At a recent meeting, the shareholders of Akzo Nobel N.V. appointed new CEO Gregoire Poux-Guillaume as a member of the Board of Management, effective Nov. 1, 2022.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement
Gregoire Poux-Guillaume, new CEO of AkzoNobel and member of the Board of Management

Poux-Guillaume will succeed Thierry Vanlancker, who has been CEO and member of the Board of Management since 2017, and whose term of office is coming to an end. Poux-Guillaume will join AkzoNobel on Oct. 1 to ensure a smooth transition as per Nov. 1.

“I would like to welcome Gregoire Poux-Guillaume, who is an experienced business leader with an impressive track record of delivering results, growth and building strong teams,” said Nils Smedegaard Andersen, chair of AkzoNobel’s Supervisory Board. “His experience will play a key role in helping the company to further improve its operational excellence and performance. I would also like to thank Thierry for his time at AkzoNobel, during which AkzoNobel was transformed to become a focused and competitive paints and coatings company, with significant returns to shareholders.”

Advertisement

Poux-Guillaume’s previous roles include CEO of Sulzer, CEO of GE Grid Solutions (previously Alstom Grid) and senior managing director of CVC Capital Partners.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

News: Videos of the Week

News: New Products of the Week

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Consolidators: CARSTAR Colorado Business Group Raises $25K for Cystic Fibrosis

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business