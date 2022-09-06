AkzoNobel Appoints Gregoire Poux-Guillaume Member of Board of Management

Click Here to Read More

Gregoire Poux-Guillaume, new CEO of AkzoNobel and member of the Board of Management

Poux-Guillaume will succeed Thierry Vanlancker, who has been CEO and member of the Board of Management since 2017, and whose term of office is coming to an end. Poux-Guillaume will join AkzoNobel on Oct. 1 to ensure a smooth transition as per Nov. 1.

“I would like to welcome Gregoire Poux-Guillaume, who is an experienced business leader with an impressive track record of delivering results, growth and building strong teams,” said Nils Smedegaard Andersen, chair of AkzoNobel’s Supervisory Board. “His experience will play a key role in helping the company to further improve its operational excellence and performance. I would also like to thank Thierry for his time at AkzoNobel, during which AkzoNobel was transformed to become a focused and competitive paints and coatings company, with significant returns to shareholders.”