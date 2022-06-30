 AkzoNobel Becomes Exclusive Provider of Coatings for Lincoln Tech
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

AkzoNobel Becomes Exclusive Provider of Coatings for Lincoln Tech

on

BASF Opens Submissions for 2023 R-M Calendar

on

New Products of the Week

on

Consolidator Report
Advertisement
The Tech Shortage: Safeguarding the Collision Industry’s Future

Auto Pros on the Road Visit A&M Auto Service

The Auto Pros visit A&M Auto Service in Pineville, N.C. This episode is sponsored by FRAM.

Creating a Succession Plan

How do I transition my business? Do my kids take it over? Do I sell it? What is my business worth?

MORE POST

  • Jun 23, 2022

Do You Have a True

  • May 31, 2022

The Perfect Storm: Is It

  • May 24, 2022

Pricing & Inflation: Will You

  • May 20, 2022

M&A and Collision: An Opportunity

  • May 11, 2022

Auto Body Shop Succession Planning:

  • May 03, 2022

Reader’s Choice 2022: Auto Body

  • Apr 21, 2022

Auto Body Profit: The Squeeze

  • Apr 12, 2022

Auto Body Repair: The Cost

  • Apr 05, 2022

Stress at Your Auto Body

  • Mar 22, 2022

5 Smart Financial Moves Every

  • Mar 18, 2022

Inflation and Insurance: Time For

  • Feb 23, 2022

Are You the Leader You

Trending Now

News: BASF Opens Submissions for 2023 R-M Calendar

News: New Products of the Week

News: Consolidator Report

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

Current Issues

June 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

AkzoNobel Becomes Exclusive Provider of Coatings for Lincoln Tech

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, a national leader in specialized technical training for more than 75 years, has entered into an agreement with AkzoNobel Coatings, Inc. whereby Lincoln Tech’s Collision Repair and Refinishing Technology programs across the country will utilize AkzoNobel’s paints and refinish coatings on an exclusive basis. The partnership comes on the heels of the opening of the Kindig Academy at Lincoln Tech in Denver, Colo.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

AkzoNobel also partners with Dave Kindig of Kindig-It Design to produce the custom Modern Classikk paint line. Kindig’s Modern Classikk line is derived from AkzoNobel’s Sikkens refinish brand, which will be used at the Kindig Academy. Lincoln Tech campuses offering collision repair career training will have the opportunity to receive products from either Sikkens or Lesonal, another premium AkzoNobel brand.

“AkzoNobel’s Sikkens and Lesonal product lines are known as two of the finest brands in the paint and refinish market,” said Scott Shaw, president and CEO of Lincoln Tech. “For our students to have access to hands-on experience using these products will be an incredible benefit to them as they train for careers in today’s collision repair industry. We are excited and grateful to be able to take our relationship with AkzoNobel to this exciting next level.”

Advertisement

Added John Griffin, regional commercial director of AkzoNobel Automotive & Specialty Coatings, Americas, and president of AkzoNobel, “We are thrilled to enter this extended partnership with Lincoln Tech. Training and supporting new technicians is of critical importance in the collision repair industry, and Lincoln Tech is one of the best at doing just that.”

The Sikkens and Lesonal brands have been preferred choices of hands-on metalworkers and collision repair specialists for more than 225 years and 160 years, respectively. In addition to supplying paint products and application equipment, AkzoNobel’s proprietary color-matching software MIXIT will also be available to Lincoln Tech students. These software programs, including the Sikkens CARBEAT visual management system, improve production and cycle times by up to 12% — an invaluable asset to modern-day collision repair and refinishing facilities.

Advertisement

As part of Lincoln Tech’s collision repair and refinishing career training, students gain hands-on experience repainting panels and other auto body components and also applying airbrush artwork to unique project cars that allow them to showcase their creative flair. Training combines the technical aspects of assessing collision damage, using computerized equipment to realign frames, and using body hammers and paintless dent repair techniques to repair panels with the artistic side of customizing paint work to produce eye-catching restorations.

Lincoln Tech offers collision repair career training at its campuses in Denver, Colo.; East Windsor, Conn.; Grand Prairie, Texas; Indianapolis, Ind.; Melrose Park, Ill.; and Nashville, Tenn. With more than 150,000 openings projected for skilled, trained collision repair and refinishing professionals across the country by 2030, graduates of Lincoln Tech’s program will bring in-demand skills into the workforce. By partnering with AkzoNobel, Lincoln is enhancing the value and visibility of its diplomas and degrees, positioning graduates for better opportunities with potential employers.

Advertisement
In this article:,
Click to comment

News: TechForce Foundation Releases White Paper on Women Techs

News: SEMA Show Announces Exhibitor Summit

News: I-CAR Opens Registration for New Electric Vehicle Course

News: NABC Gifts Recycled Ride to Deserving Texas Mother

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business