AkzoNobel Named I-CAR Sustaining Partner

AkzoNobel announced it has become one of the first paint suppliers to be named an I-CAR Sustaining Partner.

“Technology is playing a bigger role in our industry, and that means we need well-trained technicians who can deliver safer, higher-quality repairs,” said Don Shearer, technical service manager, Automotive Coatings, AkzoNobel. “Through our path-yielding partnership with I-CAR, we are supercharging the successful education of our present and future collision repair technicians. At the end of the day, it’s about helping create a better tomorrow.”

AkzoNobel’s core principles of safety, sustainability and integrity are evident in the company’s commitment to providing quality collision repair education. Its training centers make sure technicians are prepared and equipped with the best and latest technology and tools, so they can repair the cars in the most efficient and state-of-the-art way. AkzoNobel’s tools include Automatchic and MIXIT, advanced digital color tools that help give customers the perfect color match, as well as Carbeat, a digital process control solution that improves communication to help increase body shop efficiency and growth.

In addition, AkzoNobel has established a Service Group comprised of 16 highly trained industry experts to consult with shop customers on processes, financial metrics and goals, and to help alleviate one of the industry’s biggest challenges – hiring, identifying and retaining talent. AkzoNobel provides expert training on the following topics:

Preparing for a process-centered environment

Implementing the 5S

Principles of continuous improvement

Optimizing repair planning

Standardization and visual management

Color evaluation and selection, including the AkzoNobel digital color process

Paint system and equipment selection

Paint mixing and application techniques

Surface cleaning and preparation process

Health and safety review

“The Sustaining Partner program was created to help control the cost of training for collision repair technicians and career and technical school students” said Nick Notte, senior vice president of sales for I-CAR. “It makes I-CAR training more readily available and affordable for collision repairers and schools. We appreciate AkzoNobel’s support for this important initiative, and look forward to a long and mutually beneficial relationship.”