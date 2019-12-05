AkzoNobel Celebrates 85th Anniversary of Wanda Refinish Brand

AkzoNobel announced it is celebrating the 85th anniversary of their Wanda vehicles refinishes brand, which started out as a local brand and grew to one that customers all over the world are now enjoying.

The Wanda story began in the early 20th century, when young Brazilian Roque Montesano had dreams of owning his own paint factory. He promised his wife that if he realized his ambition, he would name his brand after their daughter. The rest is history.

Now available in more than 40 countries on five continents, Wanda has a global reputation, built on its renowned color accuracy, ease of use, quality and value. And it’s fitting that the woman who was the original inspiration for the brand, Wanda Montesano Ferrara, has been involved in the anniversary celebrations.

“I followed in my father’s footsteps to become an entrepreneur and am very proud to look back, see everything that the Wanda brand has achieved and celebrate these 85 years of moments and memories,” said Ferrara.

Added Wanda Global Brand Manager Rakshit Punetha, “Our Wanda brand is synonymous with tradition, evolving technology and quality and has become a preferred choice for market professionals around the world. It’s not only a great example of our passion for paint, it also highlights the huge sense of pride we take from continuing to show the same commitment to customers that Roque first demonstrated all those years ago.”

Although it’s spiritual home is Brazil, Wanda is now manufactured in Europe and Asia, as well as at AkzoNobel’s plant in São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo. It’s now available in the U.S., Spain, Russia, India, Italy, Australia, Poland, China and New Zealand.

Now at the forefront of high-performance automotive refinishing, Wanda is very much part of the digital age, as it is compatible with a range of AkzoNobel’s advanced color search tools, such as MIXIT, ColorPro and Automatchic Vision.

