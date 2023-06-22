 AkzoNobel Expands Kindig Partnership

AkzoNobel Expands Kindig Partnership

Originating in November 2016, the partnership with famous custom car restorer Dave Kindig now expands to June 2027.

BodyShop Business Staff Writers
By BodyShop Business Staff Writers

AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinish North America has announced the expansion of its partnership with Dave Kindig. Originating in November 2016, the partnership now expands to June 2027.

In an exciting twist, Dave Kindig is now brand ambassador for AkzoNobel’s flagship Sikkens brand in North America in addition to the Modern Classikk by Kindig paint line.

“I’m really honored to be given the opportunity to continue as the face of Modern Classikk and now to represent its premium Sikkens line,” said Kindig. “Sikkens is the reason I fell in love with AkzoNobel paint in the first place.”

Launched in 2017, the Modern Classikk paint line is based on the Sikkens platform and has grown from an initial pallet of 26 colors to 40 eye-catching colors with the same modern classikk vibe as Kindig himself.

“Everything about Dave Kindig exudes talent, quality and excellence,” said John Griffin, regional director, Automotive & Specialty Coatings – Americas, AkzoNobel. “We are confident that continuing with him as spokesperson for our Modern Classikk and Sikkens brands will be mutually beneficial.”

Look for more exciting news from this partnership to be unveiled at SEMA 2023 Oct. 31-Nov. 3 in Las Vegas.

For more information, visit ModernClassikk.com. For more information on Sikkens vehicle refinish paint, visit SikkensVR.com/us-en.

