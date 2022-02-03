 AkzoNobel Extends Partnership with McLaren Racing
Guess the Car
Search
Video
Webinar
Products
Buyers Guide
Digital Edition
Subscribe
Contact Us
Connect with us
BodyShop Business

on

AkzoNobel Extends Partnership with McLaren Racing

on

Top 5 Stories of the Week

on

Association News

on

Videos of the Week
Advertisement
The Current State of Auto Body Consolidation (VIDEO)

The Importance of Measuring Today's Vehicles (VIDEO)

With the introduction of exotic metals in today's vehicles, the way collision energy is absorbed in the vehicle structure has changed.

5 Trends Impacting the P&C Insurance Industry in 2022 (VIDEO)

From ADAS to the changing work landscape, these five trends will impact the property & casualty insurance industry in 2022.

MORE POST

  • Jan 19, 2022

From Paralegal to Three-Store Owner

  • Jan 17, 2022

It’s 2022 — Is the

  • Dec 27, 2021

Auto Body Consolidation: Who Will

  • Dec 20, 2021

Preparing for 2022: Reviewing and

  • Dec 14, 2021

Collision Repair Expert: Brace Yourself

  • Nov 05, 2021

Business Lessons from James Bond

  • Oct 29, 2021

Building a Team: The Ratio

  • Oct 14, 2021

Collision Repair Tricks and Treats

  • Oct 11, 2021

Schaefer Autobody Centers: 7 Tough

  • Sep 28, 2021

Tough Lessons Learned: One MSO

  • Sep 22, 2021

Motivational Quotes: Inspire Your Collision

  • Jul 08, 2021

The New Normal: Full Recovery

Trending Now

News: Top 5 Stories of the Week

News: Association News

News: Videos of the Week

News: PPG Renews Sponsorship with Team Penske

Current Issues

January 2022

Digital Edition

Click here  to view past issues.

Newsletter

Get the latest news, insights, and more delivered directly to you inbox.

Subscribe
Close Sidebar Panel Open Sidebar Panel

News

AkzoNobel Extends Partnership with McLaren Racing

BodyShop Business Staff Writers

on

AkzoNobel announced it has extended and expanded its long-running partnership with McLaren Racing. The new multi-year agreement will deepen their 13-year relationship and explore new possibilities in the areas of sustainability, technological innovation and product development.

Click Here to Read More
Advertisement

In addition to continuing as McLaren Racing’s exclusive Official partner: Coatings Solutions, the company is now a Sustainability Partner to McLaren’s racing team — heralding the start of a more integrated approach designed to go well beyond the supply of high-performance coatings.

Both parties have identified a number of initiatives that will broaden the scope of the strategic partnership and add value in multiple areas. This includes the provision of technical consultation to each other in fields of mutual interest, exploring further opportunities for innovation and the exchange of personnel.

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to be enhancing our relationship with such a longstanding and valued partner so that we can achieve more together,” said Patrick Bourguignon, director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “Our shared focus on outstanding performance and pioneering innovation will help to propel us both forward and add a new dimension to our formula for success.

Advertisement

“We’re also looking forward to incorporating our People. Planet. Paint. approach as we strive to play an active role in McLaren Racing’s sustainability journey. It’s all about building on the amazing success we’ve had so far and shaping the partnership for the future.”

Added McLaren Racing Director of Partnerships Matt Dennington, “It’s fantastic to extend and expand our partnership with AkzoNobel. We’re looking forward to taking this innovative and long-running relationship into a new chapter, taking a more integrated approach to development that will see AkzoNobel support us on our mission to become a more sustainable team.”

Advertisement

AkzoNobel and McLaren first teamed up in 2008. Various advances in paint technology have since been achieved, which have not only contributed to the performance of the McLaren Formula 1 car but have also crossed over to drive innovation in other industries.

This year’s McLaren F1 car, MCL36, is due to be launched in mid-February. Testing for the new F1 season is scheduled to start on Feb. 23, while the first Grand Prix is due to take place in Bahrain on March 20.

Advertisement
In this article:
Click to comment

Associations: AASP/MA Executive Director Pens Op-Ed on Massachusetts Labor Rate

Legislation: U.S. Rep Bobby Rush Introduces REPAIR Act

Associations: CIECA Announces 2022 Board of Trustees Officers

News: Is It Your Turn to Win Guess the Car?

Advertisement
Connect
BodyShop Business