AkzoNobel Extends Partnership with McLaren Racing

AkzoNobel announced it has extended and expanded its long-running partnership with McLaren Racing. The new multi-year agreement will deepen their 13-year relationship and explore new possibilities in the areas of sustainability, technological innovation and product development.

In addition to continuing as McLaren Racing’s exclusive Official partner: Coatings Solutions, the company is now a Sustainability Partner to McLaren’s racing team — heralding the start of a more integrated approach designed to go well beyond the supply of high-performance coatings.

Both parties have identified a number of initiatives that will broaden the scope of the strategic partnership and add value in multiple areas. This includes the provision of technical consultation to each other in fields of mutual interest, exploring further opportunities for innovation and the exchange of personnel.

“We’re incredibly proud and excited to be enhancing our relationship with such a longstanding and valued partner so that we can achieve more together,” said Patrick Bourguignon, director of AkzoNobel’s Automotive and Specialty Coatings business. “Our shared focus on outstanding performance and pioneering innovation will help to propel us both forward and add a new dimension to our formula for success.