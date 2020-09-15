AkzoNobel Hosts First Virtual North American Performance Group Meeting

AkzoNobel announced that it is holding its first virtual Acoat Selected North American Performance Group (NAPG) Conference Sept. 16-18. Traditionally held semi-annually, in person and in varying locations throughout North America, this week’s conference will be held virtually yet will follow a similar format to the traditional in-person meetings.

Acoat Selected North American Performance Groups offer peer-to-peer networking opportunities and are aimed at enhancing the performance of the individuals and businesses represented through a mutually beneficial exchange of information, success stories and advice.

“We receive overwhelming feedback from our NAPG members that these conferences add tremendous value to their day-to-day business operations,” said Tony Mahon, business services manager, AkzoNobel Automotive and Specialty Coatings North America. “Some of our performance group members have been attending these meetings for more than 20 consecutive years, so we’re not about to fail our legacy members now.

Speakers at the event include:

Mike Anderson, Collision Advice: Positioning Yourself in the Collision Industry

Cory King, FordHarrison LLP: The COVID Rollercoaster – Lessons Learned, Fresh-Start Opportunities

Roger Cada, Accountable Estimating: Estimating and Positioning Your Shop for the Future

Jeff Baker and Jim Lovejoy, AkzoNobel Senior Services: Training, Retaining and Recruiting Employees

“We are thrilled to offer such a high caliber of speakers to our Performance Group members, and we look forward to hosting them virtually this week.”

Contact your local Sikkens distributor for more information on how you can be a part of AkzoNobel’s Acoat Selected North American Performance Groups.