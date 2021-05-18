AkzoNobel Invites Startups to Bring Surfaces to Life and Paint the Future

Click Here to Read More

Startups have until July 20 to submit their ingenious solutions to Paint the Future. All submissions will receive feedback from industry experts. Selected finalists will be invited to a collaboration event in late 2021. Winners will be offered partnership agreements to work with AkzoNobel on sustainable business opportunities.

“Pioneering new technologies and solutions for our customers is something we’ve been doing for hundreds of years,” said Klaas Kruithof, chief technology officer. “Today, with the rapid development of technology in so many areas, we invite others to join us in pushing boundaries – beyond expectation, imagination and generations. Paint the Future is how we drive collaborative innovation in the paints and coatings industry.”

The company’s unique win-win approach to innovation is proven to work. New technologies and complex solutions can be developed much faster through collaboration. In just over two years, Paint the Future has produced 18 successful solutions.

“For startups, think how much more you could do with access to AkzoNobel’s expertise, resources and global reach – as well as the knowledge held by the 2,220 members in our collaborative innovation ecosystem,” said Ally van der Boon, program manager of Paint the Future. “This is an incredible opportunity for you to develop and accelerate your solution. Imagine how far we can go together.”