AkzoNobel Joins CIECA as Corporate Member

AkzoNobel announced it has joined the Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) as a corporate member. Established in 1792 and headquartered in the Netherlands, the company operates in more than 150 countries and employs about 35,000 people.

AkzoNobel’s Vehicle Refinishes business provides coatings and services for collision repairers, commercial vehicle refinishers, bus and truck manufacturers, and other specialized commercial vehicle builders. The company’s brands include Sikkens, Lesonal, Modern Classikk, Sikkens Autocoat BT, U-TECH, Sign Finishes and Wanda.

“We’re excited to join CIECA so we can continue to provide our customers with best-in-class e-solutions,” said Tony Mahon, business services manager, AkzoNobel Vehicle Refinishes. “As an industry leader, AkzoNobel understands that data standards in collision repair are key to quickly offering web-based solutions to distributors and body shops. CIECA allows all industry segments to communicate electronically/securely with ease, and the CIECA standards enable us to exchange information more efficiently with external partners and to continually develop new data-driven solutions that help our customers grow their businesses.”

Mahon said the company also sees great benefits partnering with CIECA to help alleviate a major trend impacting the industry – a serious skills shortage.

“It has been difficult to attract the next generation of trained professionals into the repair industry,” he said. “As we move toward blended learning material, digital sharing is a large part of knowledge transfer. Digital tools give a more flexible and efficient delivery of information, in coordination with physical application training.”