AkzoNobel Launches Connect Digital Tool

AkzoNobel announced they have launched Connect, their latest digital innovation to enhance efficiency in collision repair shops in North America. The application programming interface (API) facilitates the exchange of data between AkzoNobel’s digital applications such as Carbeat and MIXIT and third-party software applications used by collision repair customers.

Connect delivers several advantages for collision repair customers. It drives efficiency in the body shop as it reduces time for data entry into multiple software while increasing the accuracy of data. Overall, it makes businesses more connected and efficient. The user doesn’t interact with the application itself as it is an API. The software runs in the background and seamlessly synchronizes data.

“We recognize that the growing number of software products used by our customers is creating significant challenges for them,” said Mike Sillay, global services manager, Automotive and Specialty Coatings, AkzoNobel. “Some shops have as many as 15 independent digital tools to operate and maintain. Connect will help reduce the burden by linking AkzoNobel digital tools to a wide array of body shop management systems, dealer management systems and other critical systems being used in the shops’ digital ecosphere.”

Carbeat Connect

With Carbeat Connect, AkzoNobel introduces the first application of this software solution. Carbeat is AkzoNobel’s patented, state-of-the-art digital body shop workflow control solution that enables auto body repair shops to track their work in production and thus operate more efficiently. First introduced in North America, the application is now also offered in Europe and first markets in Asia.

The Carbeat Connect module has been implemented in select body shops for several months, and AkzoNobel recently opened it to other Carbeat customers in the U.S. and Canada.

“The interface to Carbeat has allowed us to focus more on the floor and not have to worry about tedious data entry,” said Mario Sano, general manager, Brandywine Coach Works, Chadds Ford, Pa. “With the data updating automatically, we can focus on driving production – knowing the data we’re looking at is accurate.”

MIXIT Connect

MIXIT Connect is the second module that AkzoNobel will introduce in North America. MIXIT is AkzoNobel’s leading digital color application tool that enhances the workflow for technicians and provides valuable business insights for managers.

“The MIXIT Connect team did a great job setting up this new platform,” said Steven Fielding, collision center director, Rusty Eck Collision Center, Wichita, Kan. “The setup, communication and follow-up was spot on.”

For more information about Carbeat, visit carbeat.com. For more information about MIXIT, visit mixitcloud.com.