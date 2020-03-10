AkzoNobel Launches Digital Report 2019

AkzoNobel announced it has launched its Digital Report 2019 , which includes coverage of the company’s financial results and key business developments. Several case studies – with related videos – also feature prominently and highlight some of the year’s biggest success stories.

In a statement, CEO Thierry Vanlancker says the company should be rightfully proud of its results.

“We sent a strong message about our ability to achieve our financial ambition,” said Vanlancker. “It was impressive to experience our internal momentum during the course of the year as we intensified our focus on dramatically stepping up our return on sales by the end of 2020.”

The latest online report features a revised sustainability section, which has been structured around the company’s new “People. Planet. Paint” approach. It offers a detailed review of AkzoNobel’s sustainability performance and highlights the progress made in areas such as total VOC emissions (down 24%) and absolute greenhouse gas emissions (down 16%).

Packed with interactive content and infographics, the digital report opens with a user-friendly home page, while intuitive functionality makes it easy to access information. Visitors can also make use of various tools to compare key data and download tables.

“Right across the organization – from salespeople in Brazil, to operators in France and researchers in China – everyone has been fully focused on delivering for our customers, while helping the company to become the reference in paints and coatings,” Vanlancker said.

To visit the Digital Report 2019, click here.